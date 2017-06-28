Pregnant woman shoots, kills boyfriend in YouTube stunt

Justin Boggs
10:41 PM, Jun 27, 2017
54 mins ago

A 22-year-old man died on Monday after he was allegedly shot by his girlfriend as part of a stunt to gain notoriety on the video-sharing platform YouTube, KSFY reports

According to KSFY, the incident took place outside a home in Halstad, Minnesota. 

After the Norman County Sheriff's Office got a report of a person who had been shot around, Pedro Ruiz was transported to a hospital where he later died. Monalisa Perez, 20, was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

"He had told me about an idea. I said, 'Don't do it, don't do it,'" Ruiz's aunt Claudia Ruiz told KSFY. "'Why are you going to use a gun? Why?' 'Because, we want more viewers.'" 

Ruiz's aunt added that he gave a 50-caliber handgun to his girlfriend to shoot at a book, thinking the book would stop the bullet. 

"I don't know why they thought the book was supposed to stop the bullet," said Ruiz.

Perez is said to be seven-months pregnant with the couple's second child. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top