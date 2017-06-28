Pregnant woman shoots, kills boyfriend in YouTube stunt

A 22-year-old man died on Monday after he was allegedly shot by his girlfriend as part of a stunt to gain notoriety on the video-sharing platform YouTube, KSFY reports.

According to KSFY, the incident took place outside a home in Halstad, Minnesota.

After the Norman County Sheriff's Office got a report of a person who had been shot around, Pedro Ruiz was transported to a hospital where he later died. Monalisa Perez, 20, was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

"He had told me about an idea. I said, 'Don't do it, don't do it,'" Ruiz's aunt Claudia Ruiz told KSFY. "'Why are you going to use a gun? Why?' 'Because, we want more viewers.'"

Ruiz's aunt added that he gave a 50-caliber handgun to his girlfriend to shoot at a book, thinking the book would stop the bullet.

"I don't know why they thought the book was supposed to stop the bullet," said Ruiz.

Perez is said to be seven-months pregnant with the couple's second child.