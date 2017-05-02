Portion of Cleveland airport was evacuated due to 'security situation'

News 5 Staff
1:27 PM, May 2, 2017
CLEVELAND - The bomb squad responded to a security situation at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Airport officials confirmed part of the ticketing level was affected. An all clear was given shortly after 4 p.m.

Twitter users reported that they were evacuated from the airport. 

More on this as it develops.

