Polls close in election after candidate allegedly body slams reporter

One day after a Republican candidate for Congress allegedly body slammed a reporter, polls closed in Montana on Thursday evening for the the state's only House seat.

Republican Paul Gianforte squared off against Democrat Rob Quist for the House seat in a special election. The opening was made possible when former Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke took a spot in the President Trump administration.

With 28 percent of precincts reporting, Quist was leading by a 47-46 margin.

Whoever wins the Montana House seat will serve through the end of 2018.

Gianforte was charged with a misdemeanor of assault after Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs attempted to interview the GOP standard bearer for the seat. When Gianforte refused to answer the reporter's question, he allegedly took Jacobs to the ground, breaking Jacobs' glasses.

Audio released by the Guardian indicated that Jacobs was asking Gianforte a question about health care, when the alleged incident took place.

“I’m sick and tired of you guys,” Gianforte said. “The last guy who came here did the same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here. The last guy did the same thing. Are you with the Guardian?”