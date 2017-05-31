Police tuck drunk man in, steal a quick selfie

Police in Australia went the extra mile to make sure one young Australian got home safe from a night of partying — but not before leaving a little present on his phone.



After waking up on Sunday morning, a man named Reece from Tasmania, Australia scrolled through his phone to find that two police officers had tucked him into bed.



According to the Tasmania Police’s Facebook page, one of the officers in the photo was Sgt. Craig Fox. He says that he was contacted by a local taxi company on Saturday night that needed assistance in getting Reece home. After finding his address and driving him home, the officers stayed with him until one of Reece’s friends arrived to look after him.



“Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home,” Fox said.



When Reece woke up and found the selfie, he shared the image on social media.



“So was just looking thorugh my phone and turns out these good ***** took some banger selfies after they took my drunk *** home! Bloody legends” Reece wrote.



Tasmania Police’s post has been “liked” more than 10,000 times and shared more than 1,000 times since it was posted on Monday.





Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.