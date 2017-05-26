Man intentionally crashes semi-truck into famed Nevada Bunny Ranch brothel, police say

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Authorities say a man intentionally crashed a semi-truck into the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, the famed Nevada brothel featured in the "Cathouse" reality television show.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened about 4 a.m. Thursday.

A driver, identified as 40-year-old Brian Brandt of Reno, crashed through the front gates and front door of the one-story building near Carson City.

"He showed up early this morning at the terminal and commandeered a truck," Director of Community Relations for Central Transport Mickey Blashfield told the Reno Gazette-Journal. "The next thing we heard was a call from the Bunny Ranch about an incident taking place there."



"So far, it thankfully appears to be only property damage," he added. "But, who knows what was happening during that time before he crashed or what his ultimate intentions were."

The man faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon and malicious destruction of property.

Brothel owner Dennis Hof said no one was hurt, including the five employees, 30 female prostitutes and 10 customers in the building.

Hof, who in 2016 lost a race for a state Assembly seat, said the front of the building is destroyed.

"It's horrifying," Hof told the Gazette-Journal. "It's horrifying that this can happen. If this guy was arrested last week, why let him out again?"

He estimated damages at $400,000.

Nevada has brothels across the state, though they aren't legal in the Las Vegas and Reno areas.