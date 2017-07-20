Police: Man shoots Facebook Live while recklessly driving on beach

WFTS Webteam
4:24 PM, Jul 20, 2017
14 mins ago

Clearwater Police have arrested a man after he drove on the beach all the way from Clearwater to to Caladesi Island and streamed it on Facebook Live.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Police have arrested a man after he drove on the beach all the way from Clearwater to to Caladesi Island and streamed it on Facebook Live. 

He was reported to have driven over chairs and umbrellas.

 

 

A Facebook Live video was obtained from Ryan Stiles' profile shows a man driving a Jeep and drinking what appears to be liquor.  The video shows he also came close to hitting several beach goers.

WATCH

---

 

---

Police sirens can be heard in the video.  It appears police followed him for a short time before being taken into custody.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top