Police: Man, 55, dies after assaulting parents in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Police in Scottsdale, Arizona are investigating after a man died after assaulting his parents on Monday night.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a 55-year-old man assaulted his elderly parents near the Andara Senior Living Community.

When officers arrived, they found the elderly mother outside of her apartment after she had appeared to have been beaten.

As officers went inside the home, they located the elderly father and the son on the ground covered in blood.

Police say as the suspect was being handcuffed, he stopped breathing.

Scottsdale fire personnel took all three to the hospital.

Just after midnight, the son was pronounced dead, police said.

The parents of the man were in stable condition at this time, according to police.