Police dog nabs naked rape suspect in Indiana

Justin Boggs
3:45 PM, Jul 2, 2017

Responding to a report of a sexual assualt in progress in Evansville, Indiana, a police K-9 was deployed to help arrest a man police claim tried to rape a woman in a park, the Evansville Courier and Press reported

According to the Courier and Press' report, Emanuel Vasquez was arrested on charges of felony rape, residential entry and resisting law enforcement stemming from an incident that place around 2 a.m. Friday. 

The unidentified woman told police she was walking to a friends' home when she encountered the man. She told police that the man seemed friendly, and offered her some beer. 

Police said that Vasquez and his alleged victim stopped at a park bench and Vasquez allegedly carressed the woman and stripped naked. After the woman tried to run away, he was accused of tripping the woman, jumping on top of her and removing her clothes. 

After the woman made it to a neighboring home, police found Vasquez naked. After he refused to give himself up, a police K-9 bit Vasquez, and the Evansville Police department was able to arrest him. 

The Courier and Press reported that police later learned that Vasquez speaks little English. 

