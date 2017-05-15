Plane crashes into building near airport outside of NYC

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 66°
A small plane has crashed into a building near Teterboro Airport on Monday afternoon, causing black smoke to lift into the sky, multiple New York City media sources report.
The plane is a Learjet 35, which is a small business jet. The FAA said the plane was coming in for landing when it missed the runway around 3:30 p.m. local time.
The FAA said the plane missed the runway by 1/4 of a mile, and landed in a residential area near the airport.
Both the pilot and co-pilot died in Monday's crash.
Teterboro Airport is located about 10 miles west of New York City in New Jersey.
BREAKING: Plane down in Carlstadt, NJ - several buildings on fire https://t.co/xdZ6oucaAM #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/pebS1fN5G7— Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) May 15, 2017
BREAKING: Plane down in Carlstadt, NJ - several buildings on fire https://t.co/xdZ6oucaAM #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/pebS1fN5G7