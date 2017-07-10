Picture of Barack Obama holding baby goes viral

A 6-month-old girl in Alaska is now a mini internet celebrity thanks to former President Barack Obama.

The picture of Obama holding baby Giselle went viral.

Giselle's mom, Jolene Jackinsky, snapped the photo at the Anchorage International Airport in Alaska.

She told CNN that they ran into the former president as he was heading home from vacation. He walked up to the mom and asked to hold baby Giselle, and talked about how quickly kids grow up.

The mom described meeting Obama as unreal, but said he was friendly.