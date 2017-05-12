Man tells police he decapitated mom because 'she put a hit on him'

PHOENIX (KNXV) - A man arrested for allegedly killing his mom told Phoenix police he had a reason for decapitating her.

Marlow Carlos Chiquito, 31, said he "cut his mother's head off ... because she put a hit on him," according to investigators.

On May 4, officers responded to an apartment in Phoenix where they discovered Maggie Chiquito lying on a recliner, "with a fatal cut to her neck with a knife in her hand."

Police said Maggie Chiquito and her husband picked up their son Marlow Chiquito in Flagstaff, Arizona and brought him to Phoenix to visit family.

During the afternoon, they were all reportedly arguing inside the apartment. Maggie Chiquito's husband left to take a walk, returning about 30 minutes later to find his wife bleeding on the recliner with Marlow Chiquito no longer in the home.

Officers found Marlow Chiquito walking in the area with blood on his pants and arrested him.

Chiquito allegedly admitted to detectives that "he cut his mother's head off while inside the apartment because she put a hit on him."

He told police that he drank a fifth of vodka and used methamphetamine before murdering his mother.

He allegedly said he went to the kitchen and got a knife with a six-inch blade. He also allegedly admitted to police that his mother was alive when he cut her throat and that she asked him to stop. Afterward, he walked to a convenience store to get a drink of water and was returning to the apartment when police found him.

Police said they found Marlow Chiquito's blood-stained shirt and jacket near a dumpster where he told them they would be.

Chiquito is being held on a $1 million cash bond on a first-degree murder charge.