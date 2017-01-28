Pennsylvania man killed pregnant wife with sword, he tells 911 operator

A Pennsylvania man admitted to killing his pregnant wife and unborn child with a sword, according to a police statement.

In a report published Friday, Lt. David Lash of the Northern York County Regional Police Department said 35-year-old John Ziegler III called 911 to report the incident. According to Lash, Ziegler told the 911 dispatcher he had "struck his 25-year-old wife with a sword, killing her."

When emergency officials arrived at Ziegler's home in Jackson Township — located in south central Pennsylvania, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia — they found a dead woman on the rear deck. Investigators found a Scimitar-style sword near her body.

Lash said Ziegler was with his 2-year-old son when police arrived. The boy was unharmed and Ziegler "surrendered peacefully."

Ziegler was taken to jail and will face charges including criminal homicide and criminal homicide of an unborn child, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

