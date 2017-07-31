Driver shot Indiana officer 14 times, 'as the officer tried to crawl away'

SOUTHPORT, Ind. -- Southport, Indiana Police Lieutenant Aaron Allan was shot 14 times Thursday while responding to an overturned vehicle on Marion County's south side, according to new details provided in a probable cause affidavit released Monday.

Allan was assisting Homecroft, Indiana Police Department Major C.T. Bowman where a blue BMW had crashed and landed on its top in someone's front yard.

Upon responding, Bowman said Jason Brown was wedged, upside down, being held by his seatbelt in the driver's seat.

Allan arrived on the scene to assist, and approached the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver was "hysterical," Bowman said. Allan crawled to him from the passenger side and told him to be calm and that help was enroute. Bowman then checked on the passenger of the vehicle, who was standing outside of the car, and a witness to the crash when he heard several gunshots.

Bowman heard 10-12 shots, then a lull, then 2-3 more.

A witness who was standing outside the driver's side of the overturned vehicle just before the shooting said he saw Brown trying to reach for something behind his back, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said he saw a pistol and somebody said "gun."

Another witness who was sitting in the passenger's seat of a car at Madison and Maynard told IMPD he saw the driver point a gun at the officer and fire multiple shots. The driver continued shooting as the officer tried to crawl away, the witness told police.

Bowman and an off-duty Johnson County deputy both returned fire, striking Brown.

Bowman called more officers and medics to the scene, who took Allan and Brown to the hospital. Allan was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m.

A detective at the scene said Allan had 14 gunshot wounds:

Two to the left wrist

Two to the left side

Two to the abdomen

One to the inner left thigh

One to the right axilla

Two to the inner right arm

One to the right wrist

One to the back of the right thigh

One to the buttocks

One to the upper back near the neckline

A one-quart bag of 13 smaller bags of suspected marijuana were found in the car, as well as a black Springfield XDM-9 pistol. The slide was locked back, and it contained an empty magazine fit to hold 20 rounds.

Detectives also talked to the passenger of the overturned vehicle, who said Brown began driving fast for an unknown reason when he hit the curb and went airborne. After the crash, the passenger crawled out of the vehicle and was talking to Major Bowman when the shots rang out.

As of Monday morning, Brown remains at Eskenazi Hospital. He has been preliminarily charged with possession of a controlled substance and murder. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday. Formal charges are expected before that appearance.

Editor's Note: A mugshot has not yet been produced for Brown, as he has been hospitalized due to his injuries.