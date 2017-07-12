Parents upset about graphic Chick-Fil-A protest

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A group of parents are upset about what their children had to see while enjoying what was meant to be a quiet lunch at a Florida Chick-Fil-A on Tuesday.



Tina Leacock says she was with a group of kids and other parents when they watched a group of people dressed as chickens and cows come in, one armed with a fake knife.



She says that person pretended to slash those animals throats as they fell to the ground, pretending to be dead.



Leacock and other parents recorded the encounter on cellphone video, as parents urged them to leave, telling them kids were present.



Kayla Leaming, one of the organizers of the protest with the group Direct Action Everywhere Pinellas, says the protest was meant to be peaceful and only show the reality of what it takes to eat animals.



“I don’t think that telling the truth to children is bad,” she said. “If they knew this they wouldn’t consume animals.”



The group left before police arrived.



No one filed any criminal report either, so police are not investigating the incident.



Leacock said she understands the right to speak freely, but doesn’t think this was the appropriate way to show their cause.