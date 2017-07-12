Parents charged with baby's murder put makeup on her corpse to cover injuries, report says

A Utah woman says she put makeup on her 3-year-old daughter's dead body to cover her injuries, according to a new report.

Brenda Emile, 22, and Miller Costello, 25, were arrested July 6 on suspicion of killing their daughter Angelina Costello.

The girl was found unconscious and not breathing at the couple's home by police in Ogden, Utah, according to KTVX-TV.

New court documents from the case revealed that Angelina Costello's body was "covered in a thin layer of what appeared to be makeup," according to KUTV.

Emile allegedly admitted to investigators that she put the makeup on Costello's body so the child's injuries "didn't look as bad."

The court documents indicate police found pictures and videos on the cell phones of Emile and Miller Costello that showed them abusing and taunting Angelina Costello as her health deteriorated over time.

KUTV reported that the couple has "self-proclaimed ties to a transient Romanian gypsy community" and they had a "significant amount of cash."

They face charges of child abuse homicide and are being held at Utah's Weber County Jail.

