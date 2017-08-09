Deported immigrant mom robbed shortly after arrival in Mexico, attorney says

A Painesville, Ohio mother of four who was deported last week after being caught driving without a license was robbed shortly after arriving in Mexico, according to her attorney.

According to her attorney, Beatriz Morelos was robbed in Nuevo Laredo before her husband arrived in the country to help her relocate.

Nuevo Laredo, widely considered one of the most dangerous places in Mexico, is just south of the Texas border in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas where drug cartels, gangs and convicted criminals run the show. In fact, two Mexican immigrants deported from Painesville several weeks ago, were kidnapped and held for ransom there.

After Morelos' husband arrived in the country, he drove her to a city further south to stay with his family. He is now back in Painesville with their children.

Attorney Elizabeth Ford said Morelos had no criminal history prior to being arrested for driving without a license. After her arrest, immigration officials discovered she had been living in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant and scheduled her deportation for one week later.