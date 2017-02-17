Oreo to release Peeps-flavored cookies

Oreo hasn’t been afraid to push the limit with new cookie flavors. In just the past few years, they’ve introduced strange flavors like Swedish Fish, candy corn and fruit punch. They’ve even gone as far as to introduce Oreo-flavored Oreos.

The cookie company kept with the strange flavor theme on Friday, when it announced its newest release: Peep-flavored Oreo cookies.

The treats are filled with bright pink sugar-coated marshmallow cream and sandwiched between two vanilla Oreo cookies.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the Peep Oreos will be sold exclusively at Wal-Mart and will be available for the Easter season.

Peeps Oreos have popped up on Walmart.com! I wouldn't run out just yet, but this does mean they should be out soon 😋 let us know if you find them! #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:06am PST

It’s immediately not clear if the Oreos will explode in the microwave like traditional Peeps.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.