Optical illusion video of mirror in woods has Instagram users scratching their heads

Kevin Parry's cleverly edited optical illusion videos have made thousands of Instagram users scratch their heads.
His latest clip, titled "Walk in the Woods," has racked up more than 93,000 views in about a week, with many wondering how he pulled it off.
The video appears to show a mirror leaned against a tree in Portland, Oregon's Hoyt Arboretum. Parry can be seen in the mirror's reflection holding a camera. He then appears to walk through the mirror, emerging back into the woods.
The video loops the mind-bending clip several times, with its action becoming more hypnotic with each pass.