Optical illusion video of mirror in woods has Instagram users scratching their heads

Kevin Parry's clever videos are popular online

Clint Davis
5:34 PM, May 20, 2017

A still image from Kevin Parry's Instagram video "Walk in the Woods." His optical-illusion videos have viewers scratching their heads.

KevinBParry/Instagram

Kevin Parry's cleverly edited optical illusion videos have made thousands of Instagram users scratch their heads.

His latest clip, titled "Walk in the Woods," has racked up more than 93,000 views in about a week, with many wondering how he pulled it off.

The video appears to show a mirror leaned against a tree in Portland, Oregon's Hoyt Arboretum. Parry can be seen in the mirror's reflection holding a camera. He then appears to walk through the mirror, emerging back into the woods.

The video loops the mind-bending clip several times, with its action becoming more hypnotic with each pass.

 

Parry's videos have earned him more than 159,000 Instagram followers.

A video he posted in April, which shows him drinking a soda with a major twist, has more than 224,000 views.

 

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.

