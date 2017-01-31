Oprah Winfrey to contribute to '60 Minutes'

Oprah Winfrey will be a special contributor to CBS' hour-long news magazine "60 Minutes," the news organization reported Tuesday morning.

Winfrey is set to make her first appearance on the show in the fall, CBS reported.

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” said Jeff Fager, the news magazine's executive producer in a statement to CBS. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

Winfrey hosted "The Oprah Winfrey Show" for 25 years and has founded her own production company, Harpo Productions. She also founded the Oprah Winfrey Network.

“I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling,” Winfrey told CBS. “At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”