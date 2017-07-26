Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:52AM CDT expiring July 27 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Carrier also says the shark is alive in the video, which could also help investigators decide if they want to press charges.
“You can clearly tell in the video that it’s still alive and it keeps opening it’s mouth,” Carrier said. “It’s very clear the agony the shark is in.”
Dragging sharks behind boats in slow speed is a common technique of killing sharks. But Rohrer said that's not what he saw in this video.
“This was not an act of fishing in a fishing tournament," Rohrer said. "This was complete animal torture.”
Shark experts are hoping FWC will take actions. Rohrer said if nothing else, the video shows a clear case of animal cruelty.
“It’s just so violent and so wrong," Rohrer said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued the following statement:
The FWC was alerted to a video by a web tip on July 24 which is circulating on multiple social media sites showing a group of individuals traveling at high speed on the water dragging a shark behind the vessel.
The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident. The FWC has identified the individuals in the video, and would like to thank the public for their assistance. Per normal protocol, while this investigation is ongoing, the agency will not be confirming the identities of the individuals involved.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Tip@MyFWC.com. Individuals can remain anonymous.
It is too early to speculate as to what, if any, violations took place in this incident. However, the FWC would like to state that that the lack of respect shown in this video for our precious natural resources is disheartening and disturbing, and is not representative of conservation-minded anglers around the world.