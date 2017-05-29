Omaha sets world record for largest American flag made out of Mega Bloks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A group of volunteers in Omaha has set the Guinness World Record for "largest image built with interlocking plastic bricks."

The project was spearheaded by 2017 Omaha Westside graduate John Lang, who wanted to use his love of legos and mega bloks to honor his country.

He got the idea to build a 60-foot American flag, and acquired almost 700,000 pieces through donations to do so.

Over the weekend, Lang and the group completed the task working at Canfield Plaza. The flag will be on display at Canfield Plaza all day on Memorial Day.

"Thank you to all who support this great effort," Lang said on his website. "I am truly grateful."