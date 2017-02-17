O.J. Simpson could be out of prison by October

Clear
Simpson is currently serving a sentence for armed robbery at the Lovelock Correctional Center.
The 69-year-old former NFL player is likely to be up for parole this summer. A spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Corrections says Oct. 1 is his eligibility date. The hearing will be scheduled sometime in the three months prior to that date. If he is not granted parole, Simpson will remain in prison until 2022.