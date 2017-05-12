Officer shot in Kirkersville, Ohio

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 8:28AM CDT expiring May 12 at 4:27PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 8:24AM CDT expiring May 13 at 10:56PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 8:24AM CDT expiring May 13 at 10:36PM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 8:04AM CDT expiring May 15 at 2:40PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 7:59AM CDT expiring May 13 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Nowata