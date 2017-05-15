Florida mom accused of stealing luxury stroller at Disney, leaving family stranded

SPRING HILL, Fla. -

A Tampa Bay area mother is accused of using her young daughter to steal a high-end stroller at Disney World, then flip it online.

It's the last place you'd expect a mom to steal from other parents, but the search for a suspect led to Spring Hill, Florida after a Disney surveillance photo went viral.

It was supposed to be a fun-filled day at Disney World, but Lauren Collazo said the happiest place on Earth was anything but on April 15.

Someone stole her $1,800 Bugaboo stroller while her family was on a ride in Hollywood Studios.

"It was the fact that she took it away from me the day that I needed it the most and ruined everybody's day at Disney," said Collazo, who lives in Miami.

Also missing was everything underneath the stroller; her family's car keys, wallets and her niece's EpiPen.

"I was there with no money, stranded," Collazo told Tampa-based WFTS via Skype. "My husband had to fly over from Miami that same day, catch the first flight available to rescue me and my family."

WFTS obtained a Disney surveillance picture, showing the alleged thief using her young daughter in the con to slip away in Collazo's stroller.

Orange County detectives issued an arrest warrant for Michelle Craig, of Spring Hill.

Craig turned herself into the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Wednesday, she faces a charge of Grand Theft.

The theft went viral on social media. A Texas woman contacted Collazo after buying her stroller online from Craig.

"She's like 'Oh my God, it still has the clips on it, it still has the tie wraps where your name was on it, do you recognize it?' I'm like absolutely," said Collazo.

WFTS tried asking Craig about the numerous other high-end strollers we found for sale on her Facebook page in the past, along with the designer purses and diaper bags.

No one answered the door.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are actively investigating Craig for other recent luxury stroller thefts at Disney.

"It's time to find a different job and a different hobby that's not stealing from other moms and ruining families' days," said Collazo.

WFTS asked a representative of Disney if they plan to ban Craig from their parks after this investigation and what can be done to safeguard strollers when parents are on rides.

A Disney spokesperson has not returned our request for comment.