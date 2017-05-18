Obama's candid thoughts on Trump: 'He's nothing but a bullsh---er,' report says

(CNN) -- While President Donald Trump is embroiled in controversy -- with regularity -- Barack and Michelle Obama are enjoying a less-harried lifestyle these days, at least according to the cover story in the new issue of People magazine.

The magazine catches readers up with the Obamas, post-White House, with tidbits on how Michelle exercises (SoulCycle), whether she buys lunch each day or brings it in a bag (bag, often times it's turkey chili) and if she still has access to Secret Service vehicles (yes, but just one SUV that her entire staff piles into, according to an aide.)

Also of note in the feature? Barack Obama apparently thinks Trump is full of it.

"He's nothing but a bullsh---er," is what a friend who spoke with People said of how the former president described the current president shortly after the election. The friend says Obama's opinion of Trump since then "hasn't gotten any better."

Still, another source says Obama would "take his call and try to help" if Trump were in a jam and needed advice.

However, the story says the bulk of the Obamas' time is spent focusing on the Obama Presidential Center, to break ground in Chicago in 2018, and their dual memoirs, for which the couple will pocket a reported $60 million.

Another fun fact in the People story has to do with Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15, both of whom were apparently "sentimental" about their White House bedrooms to the point they each moved the beds into the multi-million dollar Washington home their parents are renting while Sasha completes high school at Sidwell Friends.

The issue of People with the Obamas on the cover is out Friday.