Obama-backed candidate Macron projected to win divisive French election

Exit polls project that political newcomer Emmanuel Macron will defeat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen by a sizable margin from Sunday's election, as the BBC projects Macron will defeat Le Pen by a nearly 2 to 1 margin.

Le Pen conceded Sunday's election just 12 minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time.

The French election had its similarities to the American election. Le Pen represented a similar political brand to Donald Trump as she supported tougher immigration laws, and a French exit from the European Union.

Macron, like US presidential candidate, faced a server hack late in the campaign cycle, which landed inside campaign information on Wikileaks.

At 39, Macron would be the youngest president in the nation's history.

Macron received an endorsement earlier this week from former American President Barack Obama.

It appears Macron will take be sworn-in to a five-year term to replace François Hollande on May 14.

Exit polls project that political newcomer Emmanuel Macron will defeat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen by a sizable margin from Sunday's election, as the BBC projects Macron will defeat Le Pen by a nearly 2 to 1 margin. Le Pen conceded Sunday's election just 12 minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time. The French election had its similarities to the American election. Le Pen represented a similar political brand to Donald Trump as she supported tougher immigration laws, and a French exit from the European Union. Macron, like US presidential candidate, faced a server hack late in the campaign cycle, which landed inside campaign information on Wikileaks. At 39, Macron would be the youngest president in the nation's history. Le Pen would be the first female elected president, if she wins. Macron received an endorsement earlier this week from former American President Barack Obama. It appears Macron will take be sworn-in to a five-year term to replace François Hollande on May 14.

Exit polls project that political newcomer Emmanuel Macron will defeat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen by a sizable margin from Sunday's election, as the BBC projects Macron will defeat Le Pen by a nearly 2 to 1 margin. Le Pen conceded Sunday's election just 12 minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time. The French election had its similarities to the American election. Le Pen represented a similar political brand to Donald Trump as she supported tougher immigration laws, and a French exit from the European Union. Macron, like US presidential candidate, faced a server hack late in the campaign cycle, which landed inside campaign information on Wikileaks. At 39, Macron would be the youngest president in the nation's history. Le Pen would be the first female elected president, if she wins. Macron received an endorsement earlier this week from former American President Barack Obama. It appears Macron will take be sworn-in to a five-year term to replace François Hollande on May 14. Exit polls project that political newcomer Emmanuel Macron will defeat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen by a sizable margin from Sunday's election, as the BBC projects Macron will defeat Le Pen by a nearly 2 to 1 margin. Le Pen conceded Sunday's election just 12 minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time. The French election had its similarities to the American election. Le Pen represented a similar political brand to Donald Trump as she supported tougher immigration laws, and a French exit from the European Union. Macron, like US presidential candidate, faced a server hack late in the campaign cycle, which landed inside campaign information on Wikileaks. At 39, Macron would be the youngest president in the nation's history. Le Pen would be the first female elected president, if she wins. Macron received an endorsement earlier this week from former American President Barack Obama. It appears Macron will take be sworn-in to a five-year term to replace François Hollande on May 14.