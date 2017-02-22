Nursing home employee charged with sex crime for allegedly dancing on 100-year-old dementia patient

An ex-nursing home employee in Ohio has been charged with a sex crime after cellphone video showed her dancing provocatively for a 100-year-old dementia patient.

Brittany L. Fultz, 26, was charged with gross sexual imposition after her coworker turned over the video to authorities.

Sandusky police Detective Anthony Bath told the Sandusky Register that the video showed Fultz making an advance toward the patient that was “similar to a lap dance,” and that the patient was “not on board” and unaware of what was going on.

The incident took place in early December. Fultz’s coworker approached her supervisors at the The Commons Providence with the cellphone footage on Feb. 12. Fultz was placed on administrative leave and eventually fired.

The woman who recorded the video is also no longer employed by The Commons of Providence.

Fultz’s charge of gross sexual imposition is considered a fourth-degree felony.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.