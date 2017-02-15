Nokia is bringing back this indestructible brick of a phone
Danielle Dieterich, Newsy
10:58 AM, Feb 15, 2017
It's coming back — and really, we shouldn't be surprised. It's the unkillable phone, after all. The Nokia 3310 became synonymous with toughness. When the iPhone first came out, we all learned the frustration of a phone that was exciting and versatile but so, so fragile. Thus began the jokes about how the 3310 could survive anything: getting wet, being dropped, even being run over, probably.
Now, nostalgia and the desire for phones with longer battery life are bringing back the Nokia model 17 years after it originally launched. The phone will reportedly be relaunched at the MWC conference in Barcelona.