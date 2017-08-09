Nissan owners could be entitled to $500 as part of faulty air bag settlement

Owners of some Nissan autos could be eligible for a $500 settlement, use of a rental car and an extended warranty as part of a settlement involving faulty Takata air bag inflators, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, the settlement involves the owners of 4.4 million recalled Nissan vehicles. As part of the settlement, Nissan does not take fault for any malfunctions involving Takata air bag inflators.

The faulty air bag inflators have been blamed for 16 fatalities, and 180 injuries worldwide, the Associated Press reported. Since Takata faced an onslaught of litigation, the company filed for bankruptcy in June.

The recall affects six different Nissan models, with model years ranging from 2001 to 2012. To see if your Nissan is among those recalled for faulty air bags, click here.