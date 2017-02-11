Newspaper mistakenly runs photo of Alec Baldwin instead of Donald Trump

A newspaper in the Dominican Republic has issued a correction after it mistakenly ran a picture of actor Alec Baldwin alongside an article of President Donald Trump.

El Nacional published a story in the Saturday edition of the paper about Trump’s relationship with Israel and his view on the country’s planned settlement in the West Bank. The paper pulled a photo from the Associated Press wire service, but mistakenly chose a photo of Baldwin impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live.

The paper issued a correction online, and will publish a print correction in Sunday’s paper.

Baldwin is expected to revive his Trump impression in a new episode of SNL on Saturday when he hosts the program for a record 17th time.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.