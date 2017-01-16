Newborn abducted from hospital reunites with parents 18 years later

A woman has been reunited with her biological parents 18 years after being abducted from a Florida hospital at birth.

According to Time , Kamiyah Mobley -- who was taken from the hospital when she was just a few hours old – was located in Walterboro, South Carolina, living under a false identity.

Her suspected abductor, Gloria Williams, allegedly created a false identity identity for Mobley following her abduction.

Woman kidnapped from hospital as newborn found alive 18 years later, police say: https://t.co/VraGvETKnA pic.twitter.com/0vVGhyAn7A — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 14, 2017

The teen’s parents, Craig Aiken and Shanara Mobley, were able to reunite with their daughter in a 45-minute private reunion on Saturday at the Walterboro Police Department.

Williams was reportedly arrested Friday, charged with first-degree kidnapping and third-degree interference with custody, prosecutors said.

It’s unclear how Williams had access to the newborn. At the time, reports said Mobley was taken by a woman posing as a healthcare worker.

While her family believed the abductor was a nurse, the hospital thought she was a relative. No connection between the suspect and family has been relevealed.