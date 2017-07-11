New Scripps CEO takes helm in August

The E.W. Scripps Company, parent company of this station, has announced that Adam Symson, 42, will become the company's CEO on August 8 replacing current CEO Rich Boehne.

After leading the company's digital division for five years, Symson was named as Scripps' Chief Operating Officer in November, overseeing day-to-day operations. Symson has been employed with Scripps since 2002.

Although Boehne is stepping away as CEO after a decade on the job, he will continue to chair Scripps' Board of Directors.

“Adam is a terrific leader, motivated by an entrepreneurial drive and a mission-driven commitment to enterprise journalism,” said Boehne. “He steps up to the new role determined to continue — and accelerate — the success of this adventurous 140-year-old company.”