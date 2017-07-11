New Scripps CEO takes helm in August

Justin Boggs
8:05 PM, Jul 10, 2017

The E.W. Scripps Company's CEO Rich Boehne, left, will retire in 2017. Chief Operating Officer Adam Symson, right, will assume the role.

The E.W. Scripps Company
The E.W. Scripps Company, parent company of this station, has announced that Adam Symson, 42, will become the company's CEO on August 8 replacing current CEO Rich Boehne.

After leading the company's digital division for five years, Symson was named as Scripps' Chief Operating Officer in November, overseeing day-to-day operations. Symson has been employed with Scripps since 2002. 

Although Boehne is stepping away as CEO after a decade on the job, he will continue to chair Scripps' Board of Directors. 

“Adam is a terrific leader, motivated by an entrepreneurial drive and a mission-driven commitment to enterprise journalism,” said Boehne. “He steps up to the new role determined to continue — and accelerate — the success of this adventurous 140-year-old company.”

