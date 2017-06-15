New robot could put those who flip burgers out of work

Monitoring and flipping an entire grill full of toppings isn't the only thing a new autonomous robot can do.

According to Geek.com, the bot is capable of making up to 400 burgers to exact specifications every hour. It can also select toppings and place burgers on buns.

The robot was created by Momentum Machines, which did fundraising for the project to the tune of $18 million.

Watch the video above for more information.

Momentum Machines plans to open a restaurant using the robot in the Bay Area, Geek.com reports.