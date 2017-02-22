New Mexico woman arrested after doing cartwheels during sobriety test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A New Mexico woman was arrested late Friday after she was captured on an Albuquerque Police officer’s body cam doing cartwheels during a sobriety test.

Authorities say they were called to the neighborhood after receiving reports of a reckless driver. Upon arrival, they discovered 23-year-old Bryelle Marshall passed out behind the steering wheel of her car and partially parked in the roadway.

Police say they were able to wake Marshall up, and began executing a field sobriety test.

Body cam footage shows Marshall giggling while the officer gives her instructions, and doing cartwheels when asked to walk in a straight line.

via GIPHY

She was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

Marshall hit one of the officers in the back while doing one of the cartwheels, resulting in battery charges in addition to aggravated DWI and driving with an expired license plate.

She was released the next day.

Watch the officer's body cam footage below.