New Mexico woman arrested after doing cartwheels during sobriety test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A New Mexico woman was arrested late Friday after she was captured on an Albuquerque Police officer’s body cam doing cartwheels during a sobriety test.
Authorities say they were called to the neighborhood after receiving reports of a reckless driver. Upon arrival, they discovered 23-year-old Bryelle Marshall passed out behind the steering wheel of her car and partially parked in the roadway.
Police say they were able to wake Marshall up, and began executing a field sobriety test.
Body cam footage shows Marshall giggling while the officer gives her instructions, and doing cartwheels when asked to walk in a straight line.