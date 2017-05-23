New ISIS video shows Las Vegas landmarks

Marissa Kynaston
10:41 AM, May 23, 2017
ISIS propaganda video features Las Vegas Strip as possible terror attack location.

KTNV
Las Vegas (KTNV) - On the heels of the Manchester attack, a new video, reportedly released by ISIS, calls for even more attacks, and Las Vegas could be a target. 

In the recently released propaganda video, some of Las Vegas' famous landmarks can be seen, making the city a potential terror target. 

The latest video is the second time ISIS has featured Las Vegas in its terrorism recruitment videos.  The first, was this time last year.  That video came out, praising the attack in Orlando at Pulse nightclub. 

In both videos, it clearly shows video of Las Vegas hotels and casinos, but the ISIS supporter does not call out Las Vegas by name, or make a specific threat towards the city.  

