New ISIS video shows Las Vegas landmarks

Las Vegas (KTNV) - On the heels of the Manchester attack, a new video, reportedly released by ISIS, calls for even more attacks, and Las Vegas could be a target.
In the recently released propaganda video, some of Las Vegas' famous landmarks can be seen, making the city a potential terror target.
The latest video is the second time ISIS has featured Las Vegas in its terrorism recruitment videos. The first, was this time last year. That video came out, praising the attack in Orlando at Pulse nightclub.
In both videos, it clearly shows video of Las Vegas hotels and casinos, but the ISIS supporter does not call out Las Vegas by name, or make a specific threat towards the city.