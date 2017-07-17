Nevada GOP official tweets article calling for McCain's death

Diana Orrock, the Republican national committeewoman for Nevada, shared an article on Monday calling for the death of Sen. John McCain for his hawkish foreign policy views.

"Amen," Orrock wrote in a now-deleted tweet sharing a post on Medium titled "Please Just F***ing Die Already."

CNN reached out to Orrock, who said she was not a "big fan" of McCain's approach to foreign policy.

However, she denied actually wanting McCain to die and claimed she was agreeing with the "sentiments" of the article.

The article's author made clear it was a literal call for McCain's death, saying at one point, "If you're waiting for the part where I say I'm just kidding and would never wish death on anybody, please allow me to make myself clear: I sincerely, genuinely hope that Arizona Senator John McCain's heart stops beating, and that he is subsequently declared dead by qualified medical professionals very soon."

Nevertheless, Orrock repeated she did not want McCain to die, but rather that he just not be in the Senate, and said it would be reaching to say otherwise about her.

"People are going to read things into things," Orrock said of her sharing the article calling for the senator's death.

McCain's office announced Saturday that he was recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday evening that he would delay a vote on the Senate Republican health care bill until McCain returned to Washington.