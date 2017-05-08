Neiman Marcus selling torn-up sneakers for $1,425

Looking for a designer pair of sneakers to go with your $425 mud-caked jeans? Well, Neiman Marcus has a pair of kicks for you.

The upscale department store is currently offering a pair of “deconstructed” sneakers on its website for the low, low price of $1,425.

The “Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker” made by the high-fashion designers at Maison Margiela feature holes and patches throughout the upper portions of the shoe — including a giant patch of missing leather in front above the ankle.

The white and yellow high tops only come in men’s sizes, 10, 11 and 12.

The shoes are currently available on Neiman Marcus’ website with free shipping and free returns.

Those searching for a “discount” sneaker should consider purchasing NBA prospect Lonzo Ball’s new signature sneakers. He drew criticism from basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and many others last week when his “Big Baller Brand” sneakers hit the market at a retail price of $495.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.