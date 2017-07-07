Neighbor calls police to complain about kids playing in street, officers join them

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wisconsin — A photo showing Wisconsin Rapids police officers playing with children in the street after a neighbor's complaint brought them to the neighborhood is warming hearts and going viral on Facebook.

The police department shared the photo Thursday evening, with the caption "Cranky lady next door called the cops on the kids for playing basketball. Guess who joined in."

As the Facebook post explains, a neighbor didn't like the fact the kids were playing on the little-used side street, so police were called. "WRPD showed up to show them who was boss and were quickly schooled by the kids in a game of h-o-r-s-e," the post reads.

"With their heads down in defeat, the Cops retreated back to their squad cars. We'll be back for a re-match in the near future."

The photo had already been shared hundreds of times Friday morning.