Neighbor calls police to complain about kids playing in street, officers join them
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wisconsin — A photo showing Wisconsin Rapids police officers playing with children in the street after a neighbor's complaint brought them to the neighborhood is warming hearts and going viral on Facebook.
As the Facebook post explains, a neighbor didn't like the fact the kids were playing on the little-used side street, so police were called. "WRPD showed up to show them who was boss and were quickly schooled by the kids in a game of h-o-r-s-e," the post reads.
"With their heads down in defeat, the Cops retreated back to their squad cars. We'll be back for a re-match in the near future."
