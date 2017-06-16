Navy destroyer collides with ship off coast of Japan

Associated Press
4:35 PM, Jun 16, 2017

QINGDAO, CHINA - APRIL 21: U.S. navy missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald docks at Qingdao Port to attend an international fleet review to be held on April 23 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy on April 21, 2009 in Qingdao of Shandong Province, China. (Photo by Guang Niu/Pool/Getty Images)

Guang Niu
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and says there have been injuries.

In a brief written statement, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.

It said Friday that the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan. A U.S. defense official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald and there were injuries.

Pacific Fleet said the extent of injuries and damage to the Fitzgerald are "being determined," and the incident is under investigation.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top