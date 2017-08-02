NATO convoy attacked in Afghanistan, casualties reported

An attack on a NATO mission convoy in Afghanistan has resulted in casualties, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said Wednesday.

"Resolute Support can confirm a NATO convoy was attacked this afternoon in Kandahar. The attack did cause casualties," a statement said. "We are working to gather additional information as quickly as possible and will release more details as appropriate."

This is the latest attack to rock southern Kandahar province, which borders Pakistan, in recent months.

At least 26 Afghan soldiers were killed and 13 more wounded last week in a Taliban attack on an army camp in the province's Khakrez district, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said.

An explosion in January at a provincial government compound killed at least 11 people, including Kandahar's deputy governor, and injured 14 more, authorities said. Five Emirati humanitarian workers were among those killed, and the Emirati ambassador to Afghanistan was injured.