National Pizza Day features great deals on Thursday

Celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, Feb. 9 by picking up your favorite pie at a deliciously low price.
Pizza shops around the country are offering savings on their slices. Check out the list below and place an order:
Bertucci’s: Specialty Party Pizzas $18.99. Bertucci, Silano with Bacon, Meatball, Pollo Pepper & Onion, 4 Cheese with Sausage, and Craft Your Own 2 topping + add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5. Mention this offer when ordering.
Chuck E Cheese: Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.
Domino’s: Celebrate with these pizza offers:
Donatos: Visit Donatos.com to order a large one-topping pizza for $10.99.
Hungry Howies: Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.
Marco’s: Save on pizza with the following Offers:
Papa John’s: All month long, you can receive the following deals:
Papa Murphy’s: Take advantage of one of these four great pizza deals from Papa Murphy’s:
Peter Piper Pizza: Head to your nearest Peter Piper Pizza to take advantage of two special offers:
Pilot Flying J: Snatch a free slice of pizza with this coupon through Feb. 12
Pizza Hut: As an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa “Alexa, open Pizza Hut” or “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza” to receive 30 percent off your carryout or delivery order.
Round Table Pizza: Pair a large one-topping pizza with a two-liter soda for $19.99.
Thomas’: In honor of National Pizza Day, try the limited-edition pizza-flavored bagels featuring tomato, garlic, onion, oregano, and basil seasoning.
Vocelli Pizza: You can score two pizza specials: