National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts

Today is the day to free your inner Homer Simpson.

June 2 is National Doughnut Day and many chains are offering free doughnuts to help us celebrate, while supplies last, of course.

Listed below are some of the national chain bakeries that are giving away doughnuts on Friday. Be sure to check your favorite local doughnut shop for possible deals as well.

DUCK DONUTS — Free made-to-order doughnut with any purchase. Receipts from June 2 will include a coupon for a buy-one-get-one half-dozen doughnuts deal.

DUNKIN' DONUTS — Free classic doughnut of your choice with purchase of a drink.

ENTENMANN'S — Enter online for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

KRISPY KREME — Free doughnut of your choice with no purchase required.

LAMAR'S DONUTS — Print this ticket, take it to a LaMar's location and get a free doughnut on Friday. Offer does not include specialty doughnuts.

TIM HORTONS — Free classic doughnut with purchase of a drink.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.