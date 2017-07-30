Mayor of Nashville confirms her son has died of an apparent overdose

Megan Barry, the mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, announced the death of her son, Max, Sunday morning.

According to the statement from the mayor's office, Max Barry died from an apparent drug overdose in Denver on the evening of Saturday, July 29.

Max Barry was 22 years old. He graduated in June from the University of Puget Sound. He is survived by his parents, as well as grandparents Joyce Brody, Jan Mueller and Ken Mueller.

Mayor Barry and Bruce Barry released the following statement: