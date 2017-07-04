Mysterious fliers threaten 'genocide of the white race' in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Fliers with the innocuous headline "Jobs Jobs Jobs," have been popping up around San Diego's Little Italy — but they also include racially charged language appearing to target white people.

KGTV obtained several variations of the flier. While the language varies slightly, they all use the same font and have similar themes.

Alyssa Ermann said she received one on her windshield in late April. It appeared to be a jobs flier, promising to "make you rich if you join us." Then it continued, "we are killing off the entire evil white race by making them addicted to cocaine, crack, spiked marijuana, spice, meth, heroin, hash, and other poisons, to kill them."

The fliers are anonymous, but typically include numbers to local businesses. They also end with "Latino Power - Viva la Raza."

Ermann speculated it may be an art project but had no idea where they came from.

San Diego Police did not confirm whether or not they are investigating the fliers.