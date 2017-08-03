Muslim family says McDonald's workers hid bacon in their sandwiches

A Muslim family says they found small pieces of bacon hidden in 14 chicken sandwiches they ordered from an Alabama McDonald's.

The Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says the family ordered the sandwiches at a McDonald's in Decatur, Alabama on Monday and were shocked to find the hidden pork.

Followers of Islam are forbidden to eat pork products. A spokesperson for CAIR called the act "an intentional act of religious and ethnic bigotry" on the part of the restaurant's staff, according to Alabama's AL.com.

A representative from the restaurant told Fox News they were looking into the incident but denied any wrongdoing.

At least one of the family members allegedly noticed that the sandwiches tasted strange, leading them to look under the buns, finding small pieces of bacon on all 14 sandwiches they'd ordered.

One adult, who'd apparently eaten one of the bacon-laced sandwiches, threw up multiple times after discovering the hidden ingredient.

CAIR posted a video to YouTube showing the bacon as it was found on some of the sandwiches. Watch the video below.

Clint Davis is a reporter for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis. Keep up to date with the latest news by following @ScrippsNational on Twitter.