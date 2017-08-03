Muslim family says McDonald's workers hid bacon in their sandwiches

A Muslim family says they found small pieces of bacon hidden in 14 chicken sandwiches they ordered from an Alabama McDonald's.
The Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says the family ordered the sandwiches at a McDonald's in Decatur, Alabama on Monday and were shocked to find the hidden pork.
Followers of Islam are forbidden to eat pork products. A spokesperson for CAIR called the act "an intentional act of religious and ethnic bigotry" on the part of the restaurant's staff, according to Alabama's AL.com.