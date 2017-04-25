Move over, Unicorn Frappuccino: Starbucks' Dragon Frappuccino is here

Make way for another mystical drink option.

The Unicorn Frappuccino was extremely popular throughout the nation last week. But there may be a new Starbucks favorite in town: A new custom drink, the Dragon Frappuccino, recently showed up at Starbucks.

The coffee chain underestimated just how popular the limited time only Unicorn Frappuccino would be, and several locations ran out of ingredients to make it very quickly. Baristas got creative and may have accidentally started the next beverage trend.

109/365: I apologized profusely to my barista before ordering the basic AF #unicornfrappuccino - thankfully they were out of the ingredients and offered me something not only cooler and better tasting, but easier to make: the #dragonfrappuccino @starbucks #ionlyordereditbecauseitmatchesmyhair A post shared by Mercy Martin 🦄 (@heyymercyy) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

The Dragon Frappuccino is more green in color than the Unicorn Frapp. PopSugar points out that folks on Instagram are saying this incredible drink is made using a “green tea frap [as the base] with vanilla bean powder and some berry cup swirl.”

The drink has mango sprinkles on top.

This story first appeared on Simplemost.com.