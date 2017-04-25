Move over, Unicorn Frappuccino: Starbucks' Dragon Frappuccino is here
Augusta Statz, Simplemost.com
2:01 PM, Apr 25, 2017
Make way for another mystical drink option.
The Unicorn Frappuccino was extremely popular throughout the nation last week. But there may be a new Starbucks favorite in town: A new custom drink, the Dragon Frappuccino, recently showed up at Starbucks.
The coffee chain underestimated just how popular the limited time only Unicorn Frappuccino would be, and several locations ran out of ingredients to make it very quickly. Baristas got creative and may have accidentally started the next beverage trend.