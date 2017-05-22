Mother claims sunscreen gave her 14-month-old daughter second-degree burns

Fair
HI: 77°
LO: 56°
A mother in Canada says that the sunscreen that was supposed to protect her toddler from sunburns actually burned her baby girl.
The 14-month-old had to go to the hospital with second-degree burns.
The mom says she was using Banana Boat Broad Spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen in an aerosol container. The sunscreen label says the sunscreen is safe for children 6 months and up.
RELATED | Consumer Reports releases the best sunscreens to buy in 2017
RELATED | Consumer Reports releases the best sunscreens to buy in 2017
"I don't know why it's not removed from the shelves," mother Rebecca Cannon posted to Facebook.
Doctors say some sunscreens can irritate young children's skin, even if they are safe for most kids. They suggest using titanium dioxide or zinc oxide sunscreen on children.
The mother posted an update on Facebook says that her daughter's swelling has begun to go down and that she is still smiling through all of this.
To find out which sunscreen will best protect your skin, click here.