More than 300 items from Elvis Presley's life are part of online auction

Singer died 40 years ago this month

1:22 PM, Aug 2, 2017
More than 300 items from Elvis Presley's life are up for auction.

The online auction is part of efforts to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the famed performer's death on Aug. 16, 1977. The items include a guitar ring worn by The King of Rock n' Roll, which is worth $20K-$30K. His ram's head necklace, valued at $100,000-$150,000, is also up for auction. 

Bidders will likely pay between $200,000-$250,000 for a jumpsuit Presley wore on stage.

A live auction is slated for Saturday, Aug. 12 at Graceland.

 