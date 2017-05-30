More anti-Trump protests scheduled throughout the country on Saturday

Thousands are expected to hit the streets this Saturday to voice their displeasure with President Donald Trump, the latest in a series of nationwide protests that have taken place across the country since Trump took office in January.

The March For Truth is scheduled to take place in more than 100 cities across the nation. According to the event’s website, the protesters are seeking answers to alleged ties between President Trump and Russia.



Organizers are requesting that an independent commission be established to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election, that information on the investigations be provided to the public, that President Trump be required to release his tax returns and that crimes be prosecuted if any are found to have been committed.

Trump has maintained that no one in his campaign had illegal contact with the Russians throughout the 2016 election, and that he will not release his tax returns as they are under routine audit.



According to The Hill, the march in Washington will feature comments from Democratic lawmakers, former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and actor Javier Muñoz.



Counter-protests are scheduled in some cities, including Columbus, Ohio.



A complete list of cities where protests will be taking place can be found on the event’s website.

