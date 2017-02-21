Moose warms up next to car during winter

--> KJRH Weather Traffic All Sections Weather + 7-Day Cameras Currents Weather Photos Weather Videos Weather Alert Day Storm Shield Weather Whys Winter Weather Alerts Closings Traffic + Gas Traffic News News + Local State Oklahoma Brand Newsy Investigations Black History Month Nation/World Photos DecodeDC Political Consumer + Don't Waste Your Money ShopSmart Recalls Lottery Science/Tech Angie's List Business Consumer Reports Auto Financial Fitness Zone Entertainment + Celebrity TV Listings Weird What's on NBC Games, Comics Calendar Right This Minute The List Laff TV Let's Ask America Sports + OU Big Al's Rant OSU TU Thunder Photos Life + Home and Garden Food Did You See This? Health Parent Toolkit Horoscope Pets Dr. Oz Mr. Food Recipes Healthy Heart Video + Live Video Youtube Marketplace + Winters Dental Medical Minute Access Tulsa Banking Job Guide Crown Office Furniture Flu About Us + Contact Us Scripps Spelling Bee Staff Contests KJRH Jobs Advertise With Us Tours News Releases Our Partners Support Current 48° Fog 3-Day Forecast HI: 75° LO: 48° HI: 79° LO: 45° HI: 80° LO: 51° Today's Forecast Traffic current alerts 4 More Traffic Sign In + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests Sign Out + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests 7 Weather Alerts Dense Fog Advisory issued February 21 at 1:03AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha Dense Fog Advisory issued February 21 at 1:03AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Cherokee, Craig, LeFlore, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington Dense Fog Advisory issued February 21 at 12:28AM CST expiring February 21 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Garvin, Lincoln, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole Dense Fog Advisory issued February 21 at 12:15AM CST expiring February 21 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Creek, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee Dense Fog Advisory issued February 21 at 12:15AM CST expiring February 21 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Choctaw, Pittsburg, Pushmataha Dense Fog Advisory issued February 20 at 10:59PM CST expiring February 21 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: McCurtain Dense Fog Advisory issued February 20 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 21 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Choctaw, Pittsburg, Pushmataha 7 Weather Alerts Moose warms up next to car during winter Mina Abgoon 12:43 AM, Feb 21, 2017 1 hour ago Share Article Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next There’s always a way to improvise when you don’t have a heater. Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a moose finding a creative way to warm up in the cold of winter. Watch as the creature huddles up next to a car’s muffler, letting the heat from the vehicle heat him up. See the adorable clip below. Share Article A Share A A A Share Article Read Full Story Inside Washington: Decode DC Blogs What are government leaks? What's the reason tech firms hire foreign labor? Explainer: How refugees enter the U.S. Around Tulsa OHP among police agencies dealing with shortage Bixby couple loses everything in house fire Woman drums up support for Chouteau family