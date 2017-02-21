Moose warms up next to car during winter

Mina Abgoon
12:43 AM, Feb 21, 2017
1 hour ago
There’s always a way to improvise when you don’t have a heater.
 
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a moose finding a creative way to warm up in the cold of winter.
 
Watch as the creature huddles up next to a car’s muffler, letting the heat from the vehicle heat him up. See the adorable clip below.

